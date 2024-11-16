ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) versus REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Critical Survey

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 9.92% 18.69% 6.01% ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for REV Group and ECD Automotive Design, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

REV Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. ECD Automotive Design has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 835.16%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than REV Group.

REV Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.51, indicating that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of REV Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REV Group and ECD Automotive Design”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.64 billion 0.59 $45.30 million $4.19 7.09 ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.21 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Summary

REV Group beats ECD Automotive Design on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

