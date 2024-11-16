EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $21.03. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. EchoStar shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 201,604 shares traded.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 238.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,776,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,546,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 44.8% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 927,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 424,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 51.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 762,462 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EchoStar Stock Up 3.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.70.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
