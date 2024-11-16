SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Elaine ODonnell bought 5,500 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £18,920 ($23,843.73).
SThree Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 347 ($4.37) on Friday. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 326 ($4.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.77). The stock has a market cap of £461.16 million, a P/E ratio of 828.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 373.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 403.55.
About SThree
