SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Elaine ODonnell bought 5,500 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £18,920 ($23,843.73).

SThree Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 347 ($4.37) on Friday. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 326 ($4.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.77). The stock has a market cap of £461.16 million, a P/E ratio of 828.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 373.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 403.55.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

