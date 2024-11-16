electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 64.1% in October

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the October 15th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 27.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore Stock Down 19.6 %

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.56. electroCore has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.