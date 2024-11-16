Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

EIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised Employers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

EIG stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Employers has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.19 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Employers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

