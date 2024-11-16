Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.24 and traded as high as C$7.00. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 702,781 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$226,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$396,990.00. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

