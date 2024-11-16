Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of PZZA opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.82.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

