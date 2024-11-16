Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 283.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 67,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

