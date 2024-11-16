Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 41,500 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

