Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 6,220 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Polaris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Polaris Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $100.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Polaris’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.