Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 794 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,564,000 after buying an additional 307,498 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 41.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,436,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $19,307,295. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TYL opened at $597.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

