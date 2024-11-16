Entropy Technologies LP Has $523,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

