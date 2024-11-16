Entropy Technologies LP Has $534,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.45 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $151.31 and a one year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

