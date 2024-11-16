Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $502,000 Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after buying an additional 187,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $13,229,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78,832 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.