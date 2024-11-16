Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stride by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Stock Performance
NYSE:LRN opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $103.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
