Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 15,571 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,992.21. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $1,105,937. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

