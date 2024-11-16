Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 15,868 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $28.99 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. The trade was a 7.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

