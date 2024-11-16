Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 36,817 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $984.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

DX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

