Entropy Technologies LP Takes $445,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after purchasing an additional 76,431 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.
Hub Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ HUBG opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $50.83.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hub Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
