Entropy Technologies LP Takes $464,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $265,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Affirm by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 112,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Affirm Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $11,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,652.25. The trade was a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,738 shares of company stock worth $21,115,878. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

