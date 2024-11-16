Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. CWM LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $256,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HELE

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.