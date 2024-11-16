Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,929 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.12 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

