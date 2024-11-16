EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 64.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,767 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 398.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 123,233 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

