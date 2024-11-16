Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IBM FY2024 Earnings

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $10.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.05. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

NYSE:IBM opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a one year low of $152.13 and a one year high of $237.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

