Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $239.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.