Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.