Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

About Evoke Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

