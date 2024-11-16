Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,436.67 ($43.31).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday.

EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,605 ($45.43) on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,843 ($35.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,978.56 ($50.14). The stock has a market cap of £32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,621.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,839.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,668.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,600.00%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

