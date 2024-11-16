EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.05% of EZCORP worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in EZCORP by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 449,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EZCORP by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 551,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. Stephens started coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

EZPW opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

