Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Ferrovial Trading Down 0.1 %
Ferrovial stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20.
Ferrovial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrovial
Ferrovial Company Profile
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
Read More
