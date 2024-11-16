Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FERFree Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.1 %

Ferrovial stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrovial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $370,000.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

