Financial Contrast: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & Black Hawk Exploration (OTCMKTS:BHWX)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) and Black Hawk Exploration (OTCMKTS:BHWX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines and Black Hawk Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 0 0 2.00 Black Hawk Exploration 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Black Hawk Exploration.

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Black Hawk Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 2.45% 10.08% 6.87% Black Hawk Exploration N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Black Hawk Exploration”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $842.43 million 1.74 -$50.84 million $0.08 58.51 Black Hawk Exploration N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Hawk Exploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Black Hawk Exploration on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp. in June 2024. Fortuna Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Black Hawk Exploration

Black Hawk Exploration (Black Hawk) is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of and exploration of mining properties. It is a diversified energy and metals exploration company focused on identifying and exploring properties and developing new prospective projects globally. On December 8, 2009 the Company formed a wholly owned Nevada subsidiary, Golden Black Hawk, Inc.

