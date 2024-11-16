First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 21,880.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 2.54% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Price Performance

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $26.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

