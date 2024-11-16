Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) CAO Sells $4,468,394.81 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $210.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.86 and a 52-week high of $215.50.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.