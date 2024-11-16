FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Stock Position Trimmed by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $206,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $270,000.

FOCT stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

