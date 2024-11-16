FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Lifted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $194.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

