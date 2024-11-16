FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Nayax Issued By William Blair

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nayax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nayax’s FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Nayax alerts:

NYAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Nayax Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NYAX opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of -0.08. Nayax has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 107.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nayax by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.