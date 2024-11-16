FY2024 EPS Estimate for TScan Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $951,885.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,258.48. This represents a 97.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,150. The trade was a 16.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,550. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 116,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

