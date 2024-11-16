FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bonterra Energy Reduced by Analyst

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bonterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of C$62.14 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy

TSE:BNE opened at C$3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.66. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$6.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.52.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

