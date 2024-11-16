FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nuvalent Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nuvalent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.97). The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.33. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,761,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,240,197.64. This represents a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 10,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $893,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,362.60. This represents a 13.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122,629 shares of company stock valued at $207,180,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

