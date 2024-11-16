GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 3.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEVGet Free Report) rose 3.5% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $301.00 to $367.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $337.56 and last traded at $337.51. Approximately 801,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,511,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.04.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.25.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

