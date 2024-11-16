Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.25 million during the quarter.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Cuts Dividend

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.3279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th.

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverages, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

