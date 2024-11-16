Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,706,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 255,458 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $18,533,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 76,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 79,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 257.15%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.