Gordon McArthur Sells 300,000 Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS) Stock

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) insider Gordon McArthur sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.28), for a total value of £780,000 ($982,986.77).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:BKS opened at GBX 257 ($3.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.10 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.65). The firm has a market cap of £171.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,700.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.