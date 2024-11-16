Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRAB. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grab will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grab by 53.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

