GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 11,394 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Metropolitan Bank

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,462.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.81. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,637.56. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $291,024 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.