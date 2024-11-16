GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 17,334 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 209.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,606,000 after acquiring an additional 113,428 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

