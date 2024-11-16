GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 4,370 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 206.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after buying an additional 289,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,927,000.

Insulet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $260.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.47. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

