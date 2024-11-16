GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 4,370 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 206.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after buying an additional 289,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,927,000.
Insulet Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $260.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.47. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Insulet
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.