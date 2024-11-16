GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 240.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $102.56 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.