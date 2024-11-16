GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $20,725,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $503.29 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $401.79 and a one year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.62 and its 200 day moving average is $478.13. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

