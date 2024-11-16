GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $924,000 Stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,445 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of CompoSecure worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,066. This represents a 83.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,641,727 shares of company stock valued at $80,370,824. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $13.81 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

