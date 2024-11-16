GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $964,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after buying an additional 312,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after buying an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,115,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,460 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.